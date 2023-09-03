English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Students in Gaza face shortened terms

0
Students in Gaza face shortened terms

SHAFAQNA-Students in Gaza face shortened terms after the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) cuts hit education services.
Over 300,000 students in Gaza return to school in late August, all of them attending facilities set up by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

UNRWA runs 288 schools within the Gaza Strip, providing education to Palestinian refugees, who make up around two-thirds of the total population of the besieged enclave.

This year, however, major spending cuts at the organisation mean many students fear they will not be able to finish their terms.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Report: UAE, Israel working together to eliminate UNRWA

asadian

UNRWA: In June 2019, over one million Palestinians in Gaza wont have enough food

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.