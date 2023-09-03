SHAFAQNA-Students in Gaza face shortened terms after the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) cuts hit education services.

Over 300,000 students in Gaza return to school in late August, all of them attending facilities set up by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

UNRWA runs 288 schools within the Gaza Strip, providing education to Palestinian refugees, who make up around two-thirds of the total population of the besieged enclave.

This year, however, major spending cuts at the organisation mean many students fear they will not be able to finish their terms.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com