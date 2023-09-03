Muslim girls in France criticise abaya ban as discriminatory

SHAFAQNA-Muslim girls in France criticise the abaya ban as discriminatory.they want to wear the abaya everywhere and all the time.

Seated at a table, Hassina and Besma, both 15 years old, chat while flipping through interior decoration magazines. They are still making the most of the last days of their vacation to relax before heading back to school.

“I hope everything goes well,” Hassina says anxiously while speaking to Middle East Eye. The young girl, dressed in an abaya, a loose traditional dress covering the arms and legs, expresses her fear that her clothing might cause her problems.

“I’ve already had problems with the principal of my middle school last year. This time, I’m afraid I’ll have to part with the abaya for good to enter high school,” she says.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com