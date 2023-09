SHAFAQNA– The High Committee for Arbaeen’s Pilgrimage in Iraq has announced that the new road connecting Baghdad and Karbala is opened on Monday.

According to Shafaqna quoting Alforat, the committee has urged the people of Baghdad to use the new Baghdad-Karbala road to facilitate travel to the sacred shrine of Imam Hussain (AS).

