Is Pakistan’s education system responsible for all the ills?

SHAFAQNA PERSIAN | by Arsal Mir- The features of the welfare state were briefly mentioned in the previous columns, then many circles and friends demanded that there is a need to express views on the issue of education. The purpose of mainstream education is now limited to getting a job. Today, education is far from liberating the individual from slavery, it is introducing him to a new way of bowing down to the masters. During the era of slavery in the subcontinent, many thinkers openly wrote that it is better to remain uneducated than the British education which teaches slavery.

For learning English, fatwas were issued up to blasphemy. At that time, some wise and learned people said that it is necessary to be aware of the modern education of the present age, but the struggle and quest for freedom and freedom must also be kept alive in all circumstances.

History proved that the problem was not the English language, because the aristocracy, unable to speak this language, wanted to carry out slavery and the manners of slavery. The real issue was economic interest. Education is closely related to mental slavery and also to intellectual freedom. But if education is acquired only for the purpose of justifying oppression and exploitation in the society and enslaving the powerful classes, then it will be for economic benefits and political elevation.

Our education system prohibits students from asking questions about outdated systems. This system does not go beyond oppression and unjustified poverty. Book knowledge and getting good marks in exams is the only purpose of all education.

It is true that millions if not millions of children are not able to get education, despite the fact that it is their basic human right under the Constitution of Pakistan;

Right to Education (25A): ‘The State shall provide free and compulsory education to all children between the ages of 5 and 16 in such manner as may be prescribed by law’.

The above basic human right is not mentioned in Pakistan that the education system itself is only creating slaves. Such slaves of the system who remain merely helpers and protectors of the elite. They have no desire to think and act beyond a good job, house, car etc. To solve the economic, social and political problems facing the country, keep looking to the internal and external masters. There is nothing wrong with looking but with a critical eye and finding your own solutions to your problems is important, but that is not what education teaches.

Instead of producing enlightened and freedom-loving people, this education system provides the best soldiers of an exploitative system. If enlightened people were being born, ignorance and poverty would never have remained. This education is not removing ignorance and poverty is increasing.

Where will good rulers come from in the economic exploitation system that the political structure is based on? It is very important for the exploiting classes to strengthen this system and defend it at all costs. The best defense of this system can be the lesson of education which teaches the wisdom of slavery. The most important component of the lesson of slavery is that the individual sees education as the best means of economic subjugation. A successful person should be considered as one who can get more money and then become the owner of a high position in the society by the strength of economic resources.

Speaking against the injustices and inequalities in the society is also a fashion and it is a hobby of a certain educated class. This class is also successful among intellectuals. For this class, the education system does not teach practical struggle against the economy. It is enough for them to establish mere intellectual terror and arrogance.

