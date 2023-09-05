Will Imran Khan be sent into exile?

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | by AS Salman: Army Chief General Asim Munir and DGISI General Nadeem Anjum had an important meeting with President Arif Alvi in the President’s House which lasted for more or less two hours. The meeting took place at a time when it was expected that the President would announce a date for the next general elections today, ignoring the stand of the Law Ministry and the Election Commission. Sources were telling that President Arif Alvi was going to give a date of November for the elections. Senior journalist Kamran Yusuf has given this news.

In his recent V-log on YouTube, Kamran Yusuf said that the meeting between the three important personalities took place in an atmosphere of utmost secrecy. While this meeting was going on in the President’s House, all the staff were removed from the fourth floor. A meeting of the Army Chief with the President was held when the Army Chief assumed command on November 28, 2022. After that, both of them have met. During this time, there was no official meeting at least between the two. Regarding this meeting, no press release has been issued by ISPR and neither the President’s House has given any statement.

What matters were discussed in this meeting, only these three persons know in this regard, but it can be assumed that the situation after the president’s tweet on the Army Act and Official Secrets Act amendment bills. The situation must have been discussed. After President Alvi’s stance on the above bills, Pakistan had to face international embarrassment.

Elections

The second issue is the date of the elections, which may have been discussed here, because if the President gives a date contrary to the schedule of the Election Commission, there may be a conflict in the country regarding the elections. It can be assumed that the Army Chief and DGISI would have talked to the President to refrain from taking any such action. Later, in Shahzeb Khanzada’s program, Kamran Yusuf said with great confidence that I am telling you in a very careful manner that President Arif Alvi, who was going to give the date of the election, decided the election only because of this meeting. The date has not been given yet.

Apart from this, since the President of the State has also been playing the role of a liaison between the military establishment and Imran Khan, important messages may have been exchanged in this meeting. It is also possible that there is a behind-the-scenes plan like 1999 in which arrangements are being made to send Imran Khan out of the country. In 1999, Nawaz Sharif was similarly allowed to leave the country with the help of Saudi Arabia and Nawaz Sharif went to Saudi Arabia. As the situation in Pakistan changes overnight, there may be some behind-the-scenes plan to suspend Imran Khan’s sentence and send him out of the country.

Here the question arises whether Imran Khan will go out? Imran Khan’s departure from the country depends on two things; The first is, will Imran Khan be indifferent to politics and leave the country? On the other hand, will any country be ready to guarantee them? Imran Khan has said many times in the past that he will not leave the country and his supporters also expect the same from Imran Khan that he will not leave the country like Nawaz Sharif. But this is the politics of Pakistan in which anything can happen. Things change rapidly and this meeting in the current context is very meaningful.

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com