Turkish & Russian presidents meet in Sochi

SHAFAQNA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in Sochi.

“The most important development everyone is looking at in Türkiye-Russia relations today is the grain corridor.

“The message to be given at the news conference after our meeting will be a very important step toward the world, especially to the underdeveloped African countries,” Erdogan said during the bilateral meeting with Putin.

Erdogan is on a one-day working visit to Sochi to discuss current regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations with Putin.

Source: aa

