SHAFAQNA-UAE’s astronaut Sultan Alneyadi returned to Earth after a six-month stay at the International Space Station (ISS).

Teams from NASA and SpaceX earlier on Sunday have given a ‘Go’ for Crew-6 mission to undock from the space station after scuttling earlier plans due to inclement weather on Earth. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast early Monday morning.

