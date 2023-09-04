English
Iraq plans to modernize Baghdad Airport

Baghdad Airport

SHAFAQNA-Baghdad International Airport will be developed according to a landmark deal reached between Iraq and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

This would facilitate the emergence of a competitive framework for further crucial infrastructure projects around the nation as well as increase private sector participation.

According to the agreement, IFC will serve as the main deal counselor for a public-private partnership (PPP) to upgrade Baghdad International Airport, Iraq’s largest international airport, and bring its amenities and security up to par with global norms.

Source: iraqinews

www.shafaqna.com

