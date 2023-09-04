English
About 3 million & 600 thousand pilgrims enter Iraq for Arbaeen

3 million & 600 thousand pilgrims

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Ministry of the Interior announced that about 3 million and 600 thousand Pilgrimage have entered the country since the beginning of the Arbaeen Pilgrimage.

A Statement by the ministry, stated that, “Headed by the Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, and the Supreme Security Committee continues to secure Arbaeen Pilgrimage, with the deployment of security in all areas and the roads that Pilgrimage take towards the holy Karbala.”

The Statement added, “The concerned authorities have initiated procedures to facilitate the entry of visitors from all ports of the country, namely (Al-Mundhiriya – Zirbatiya – Al-Shaib – Al-Shalamcheh – Safwan – Mandali – Kirkuk – Al-Qaim – Baghdad Airport – Najaf Airport – Basra Airport).”

It continued, “The number of arriving cars amounted to (8,478), while the number of arrivals reached (132,879) people, thus the number of arrivals since the beginning of the Arbaeen Pilgrimage reached (3,587,959) arrivals.”

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com

