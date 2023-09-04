Iraq: Inauguration of Baghdad to Karbala expressway enhances pilgrims convenience

SHAFAQNA-The expressway linking Baghdad, to the province of Karbala is set to open its gates.

The successful culmination of this project within the stipulated timeframe marks the establishment of a shortcut route that devout pilgrims may now tread upon.

Member of Parliament representing Karbala, Ibtisam Al-Hilali, elucidated to Shafaq News Agency, “The Ministry of Construction and Housing, in coordination with the provinces of Baghdad, Babel, and Karbala, diligently collaborated to bring this new road to fruition, a task admirably accomplished within the prescribed timeframe.”

The new expressway spans a distance of 80 kilometers, significantly truncating the journey between Baghdad and Karbala while bypassing urban centers.

