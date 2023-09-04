English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Iraq: Inauguration of Baghdad to Karbala expressway enhances pilgrims convenience

0
Inauguration of Baghdad to Karbala expressway

SHAFAQNA-The expressway linking Baghdad, to the province of Karbala is set to open its gates.
The successful culmination of this project within the stipulated timeframe marks the establishment of a shortcut route that devout pilgrims may now tread upon.

Member of Parliament representing Karbala, Ibtisam Al-Hilali, elucidated to Shafaq News Agency, “The Ministry of Construction and Housing, in coordination with the provinces of Baghdad, Babel, and Karbala, diligently collaborated to bring this new road to fruition, a task admirably accomplished within the prescribed timeframe.”

The new expressway spans a distance of 80 kilometers, significantly truncating the journey between Baghdad and Karbala while bypassing urban centers.

Source: shafaq

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

About 3 million & 600 thousand pilgrims enter Iraq for Arbaeen

asadian

Arbaeen 2023: Mass Arrival of Pilgrims to Karbala [Video]

asadian

Arbaeen 2023: Astan Quds Hussaini predicted unprecedented number of pilgrims

asadian

[Photos] Pilgrims of Arbaeen 2023 Walk From Diwaniyeh to Halla

asadian

[Photos] Australia: Commemorating Arbaeen 2023 in Melbourne

asadian

Karbala: Commemorating Arbaeen 2023 [Photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.