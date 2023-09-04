English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Delegation from Bangladesh visits Myanmar to discuss Rohingya Muslims repatriation

0
Delegation from Bangladesh visits Myanmar

SHAFAQNA-A high-level delegation from Bangladesh reached Myanmar on Monday to lead a Chinese-mediated meeting on Rohingya Muslims repatriation.

A list of over 3,000 Rohingya under a pilot program has been sent to Myanmar to verify and a possible repatriation could begin under the mediation of China, according to Bangladeshi officials.

More than 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims forcibly displaced from Myanmar live in congested camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh and Bhasan Char, an island in the Bay of Bengal.

Most of the refugees fled a brutal military crackdown in August 2017 in Rakhine, a state on the western coast of Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

HRW: Rohingya Muslims face bleak future in Bangladesh & Myanmar

asadian

Bangladesh: Violence Against Rohingya Muslims

asadian

UN’s Official: Myanmar must ensure full legal recognition of right to citizenship of Rohingya Muslims

asadian

HRW criticizes plan to return Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh to Myanmar

asadian

Rohingya Muslims feared dead after cyclone struck western Myanmar

asadian

UN: 2022 among deadliest years for Rohingya Muslims at sea

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.