Delegation from Bangladesh visits Myanmar to discuss Rohingya Muslims repatriation

SHAFAQNA-A high-level delegation from Bangladesh reached Myanmar on Monday to lead a Chinese-mediated meeting on Rohingya Muslims repatriation.

A list of over 3,000 Rohingya under a pilot program has been sent to Myanmar to verify and a possible repatriation could begin under the mediation of China, according to Bangladeshi officials.

More than 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims forcibly displaced from Myanmar live in congested camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh and Bhasan Char, an island in the Bay of Bengal.

Most of the refugees fled a brutal military crackdown in August 2017 in Rakhine, a state on the western coast of Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

Source: aa

