Maronite Patriarch al Rahi urges MPs to participate in Berri’s dialogue initiative

SHAFAQNA-The head of the Maronite Church, Bechara al-Rai, called on Lebanese MPs to participate in the dialogue convened by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in order to elect Lebanon’s next president.

Lebanon, which has been confronting a severe economic crisis since 2019, has been without a head of state since October 2022, when Michel Aoun’s term in office ended.

Rai had previously criticized the call for dialogue made a few weeks ago by the French special envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, as part of a French initiative for a way out of the crisis.

On Thursday, Berri committed to holding parliamentary election sessions, provided they are preceded by an extended dialogue bringing together the leaders of parliamentary groups in the chamber for seven days. His initiative, which was welcomed by Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), was criticized by the opposition.

