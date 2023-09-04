English
MEM: IAEA reports Lack of Progress in talks with Iran on nuclear sensitive issues

Lack of Progress in talks with Iran

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s stock of uranium enriched to up to 60 percent purity, continues to grow and there has been no progress in talks with Tehran on sensitive issues, two reports by the UN nuclear watchdog said.

According to one of the confidential quarterly reports to member states, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to up to 60 percent purity, continued to increase, albeit at a slower pace, despite some of it having been diluted.

“The (IAEA) Director General (Rafael Grossi) regrets that there has been no progress in resolving the outstanding safeguards issues in this reporting period,” one report said.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

