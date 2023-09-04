English
Iraq: Successful prevention of attempt to target Arbaeen pilgrims with explosive devices

SHAFAQNA-The successful prevention of an attempt to target Arbaeen pilgrims with explosive devices in the southeastern part of al-Muqdadiyah district, the commander of operations in Diyala for the Popular Mobilization Forces said.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Mousawi stated, “A unit from the Leadership Protection Regiment moved this morning based on precise intelligence indicating the presence of explosive devices in the village of Jassim al-Ajil, southeast of the Muqdadiyah district.”

