Thousands of people gather in Finland to protest against racism

SHAFAQNA-Thousands of people gathered in Finland to protest racism and the government’s policy towards.

More than 10,000 protesters and members of over 100 organizations, including human rights groups, gathered in Helsinki’s Senate Square and later marched towards Toolonlahti Park, said public broadcaster YLE.

They expressed their disappointment over the government’s policy against racism, referring to its anti-racism briefing last week.

Demonstrators called on the government to respect Finland’s constitution and the international agreements it has signed, said the report.

Source: aa

