English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

Thousands of people gather in Finland to protest against racism

0
Finland to protest against racism

SHAFAQNA-Thousands of people gathered in Finland to protest racism and the government’s policy towards.

More than 10,000 protesters and members of over 100 organizations, including human rights groups, gathered in Helsinki’s Senate Square and later marched towards Toolonlahti Park, said public broadcaster YLE.

They expressed their disappointment over the government’s policy against racism, referring to its anti-racism briefing last week.

Demonstrators called on the government to respect Finland’s constitution and the international agreements it has signed, said the report.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Rising racism in football stadiums

asadian

France’s ban on Hijab in women’s football is act of state racism

asadian

France: Police systematically target people of color

asadian

Paris Saint-Germain’s Coach to stand trial over allegations of racism

asadian

Exclusion of Hijab-wearing Muslim women in France reveals racism

asadian

Finland’s Representative in Japan called security of Asia and Europe “intertwined”

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.