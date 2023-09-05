Palestinian delegation in Riyadh for Saudi- Israel normalization talks

SHAFAQNA-A Palestinian delegation in Riyadh with an anticipated meeting scheduled between them and a senior official at the US National Security Council will discuss Ramallah’s role in a possible Saudi Arabia-Israel normalisation deal.

The discussions are expected to revolve around the topic of normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, including the terms that would be advantageous for the Palestinians in such an agreement.

The first time an American delegation will engage with a Palestinian delegation in Saudi Arabia to delve into the specifics of normalization.

Source: jordannews

