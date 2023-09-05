4 million foreign pilgrims enter Iraq for Arbaeen Pilgrimage

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Interior Minister announced a significant increase in the number of foreign pilgrims participating in the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, provided an update, stating that the number of visitors has surged, with a current count of approximately 4 million foreign pilgrims.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Shammari emphasized the growing influx of visitors and assured that all necessary preparations, including the readiness of vehicles, including security forces’ vehicles, have been completed to facilitate a smooth pilgrimage experience. Importantly, he noted that there have been no reported security breaches, underscoring the efforts undertaken to ensure the safety and security of all pilgrims.

Source: shafaq

www.shafaqna.com