France: Nearly 300 Muslim girl students come to schools in abaya despite ban

SHAFAQNA-Despite ban, 298 students arrived at schools in various regions of France wearing an abaya, the French education minister said.

Gabriel Attal said in an interview with RMC that the abaya, a loose full-length robe worn by Muslim women as a sign of modesty, was recently banned in schools due to the principle of secularism.

“Sixty-seven of them refused to give up on their abaya,” Attal said, adding, “I do not want to be able to identify students’ religion in schools by looking at their outfit.”

The minister also stressed the importance of dialogue and explaining the purpose of this rule.

