Iraq: Authorities manages to secure key Mosul-Baghdad highway

0
secure key Mosul-Baghdad highway

SHAFAQNA- A local official in Saladin announced the completion of a large-scale plan to secure the critical Mosul-Baghdad highway.

Hatem Talak Al-Shammari, Director of the sub-district of Tulul Al-Baj in northwestern Saladin, told Shafaq News Agency: “The security forces have reinforced the sub-district with additional troops from the army, police, and the Popular Mobilization Units. Furthermore, a new police center has been established to ensure the safety of Tulul Al-Baj, its environs, and the pivotal 40km stretch of the strategic road linking Mosul to Baghdad.”

Source: shafaq

www.shafaqna.com

