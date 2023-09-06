Water supply for pilgrims of Arbaeen 2023 at shrine of Hadhrat Abbas (AS) [photos]

SHAFAQNA– The Services Division of the Holy Shrine of Hadhrat Abbas (AS) has stated: The personnel of this division work day and night to provide services to the Arbaeen’s pilgrims.

According to Shafaqna, Sayyid Na’eem Aboud, Head of the Water Supply unit affiliated with this division, said: This unit supplies more than 200 water and ice coolers 24 hours a day, located in various places including the Holy courtyard, Hazrat Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (AS) Street, Al-Alqami Street, and Al-Hurra Street. The water and ice supply is carried out through specialized machines.

He expressed: The personnel of this unit provide water and ice to the Mawakibs and hussainiyas (congregation halls) near the Holy Shrine. Additionally, small-sized water bottles are distributed among the Mawakibs by machines to avoid inconvenience for the pilgrims.

He noted: Ice preparation is done through ice production factories affiliated with this division, producing approximately 300 bags of ice per hour. These factories operate day and night to serve the Arbaeen’s pilgrims of Imam Hussain (AS).

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com