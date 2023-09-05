Iran’s envoy in Saudi Arabia to start mission

SHAFAQNA-Iranian newly-appointed ambassador to Saudi Arabia has begun his mission in the country.

IRNA foreign policy desk announced on Tuesday that Alireza Enayati arrived in the Saudi capital earlier today and was accorded welcome by the country’s foreign ministry officials as well as Iranian embassy staff.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador to Iran, Abdullah bin Saud Alanazi, arrived in Tehran. Alanazi, a seasoned diplomat, previously served as the Saudi ambassador to Oman.

Alireza Enayati had previously served as Iran’s ambassador to Kuwait, among other diplomatic positions.

Earlier on Saturday, Enayati met with Amirabdollahian, briefing the foreign minister on his plans for the development of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com