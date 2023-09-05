English
Governor of Karbala: Number of Arbaeen pilgrims probably reach 40 to 50 million in next 10 years

SHAFAQNA– The Governor of the Holy Karbala stated on Tuesday night that this province has witnessed an extraordinary presence of millions of pilgrims in recent days.

According to Shafaqna quoting Alforat, Nasif Al-Khatib said in a televised conversation: “The Holy Karbala has recently witnessed an unprecedented presence of millions of pilgrims and has so far hosted three million six hundred thousand pilgrims from outside Iraq.”

He predicted that the number of pilgrims this year will surpass last year, adding: “We have cameras and facilities that calculate the number of pilgrims, and the Arbaeen’s pilgrimage started earlier this year, reaching its peak before the fifteenth of Safar (September), and the homes of the citizens in Karbala have turned into mourning mawakibs and Hussainiya.”

Al-Khatib emphasized the urgent need for the reconstruction of foundation in Karbala, more transportation means, roads, and bridges for millions of pilgrims. Regarding the congestion despite the crowded population, he said: “It is predicted that in the next ten years, the number of pilgrims will reach 40 to 50 million pilgrims.”

He called the Holy Karbala the “Mother of Million-Person Pilgrimages” and stated that tourism is influenced by political and security conditions, and the tourism trend in Karbala has been affected by this issue after the COVID-19 pandemic and protests.

