English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Middle EastOther NewsShia islam

Iraqi Meteorological Organization predicts 48°C temperature for Karbala in day of Arbaeen 2023

0
Karbala temperature Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Meteorological Organization has reported an increase in temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday in Karbala. These days witness the peak of the presence of millions of pilgrims of Imam Hussain (AS) inside and outside Iraq.

According to Shafaqna citing Alforat News, according to the Iraqi Meteorological Organization, on Tuseday the weather in central and southern regions of Iraq will be clear and sunny, with temperatures reaching 50 degrees Celsius in Basra and 48 degrees Celsius in Karbala.

For Wendsday, the southern and central regions of Iraq will also have clear skies and warm weather, with maximum temperatures of 50 degrees Celsius in Basra and Maysan, 48 degrees Celsius in Karbala, and 47 degrees Celsius in Najaf.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

[Photos] Honoring Quran in Arbaeen March

Related posts

Governor of Karbala: Number of Arbaeen pilgrims probably reach 40 to 50 million in next 10 years

asadian

[Photos] Arbaeen pilgrims reaching Karbala

asadian

[Video] Arbaeen 2023: What Happened in Shaam?

asadian

[Video] The perception of good and evil in Islam

asadian

Sweden: Arbaeen Hosseini walk held in Stockholm [Video]

asadian

[Photos] Honoring Quran in Arbaeen March

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.