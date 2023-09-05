[Video] The perception of good and evil in Islam

SHAFAQNA- SICM Mahfil Ali presents another live program on the topic of: “The perception of good and evil in Islam: Karbala as a case study“ by Imranali Panjwani on Tuesday 5 September 2023 – Arbaeen.

SPEAKER:

Dr. Imranali Panjwani underwent hawza (seminary) training at the Al-Mahdi Institute. He obtained his PhD in Theology & Religious Studies from King’s College London focusing on the role of the self in Islamic-Western human rights discourse. He has served as an Adjunct Senior Lecturer at the School of Law, University of Notre Dame Australia.

Dr Imranali Panjwani has lived, studied and worked in the UK, Middle East and Australia as an academic, lawyer, chaplain and community worker. His work combines his diverse legal, cultural and religious experiences and has been commented upon by both judges and lawyers. He focuses on the reformation of both Islamic and Western legal systems so that greater attention can be paid to the subject of the law and the rights of minority communities.

