France: Abaya ban is latest example of state Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA-France’s ban on the abaya is the latest example of state Islamophobia and a grave violation of laicite, as well as a cynical electoral strategy to seduce the far right and split the left.

France’s latest ban on abaya dresses in public schools will not surprise any observer of the French political scene since the so-called “headscarves affairs” first broke out in October 1989.

At the time, three Muslim girls were kicked out of their school in the city of Creil for refusing to remove their hijab. The incident was followed by a long list of increasingly virulent state and societal Islamophobic acts with the abaya ban as its latest edition.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

