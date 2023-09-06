English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Iraq’s PM praises efforts contributed to success of Arbaeen Pilgrimage rituals

0
success of Arbaeen Pilgrimage rituals

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani saluted the efforts that contributed to the success of the Arbaeen pilgrimage rituals.

Al-Sudani stated in a tweet on the x website, followed by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that “we salute the efforts of the security forces, ministries, governorate administrations, holly shrines, and processions of citizens, which contributed to the success of the Arbaeen pilgrimage rituals, and set the finest examples of peerless generosity, as the city of Hussein (AS) embraced millions of pilgrims from inside and outside the country.

May Allah protect Iraq and the Iraqis, and we ask Him, the Almighty, to bless us with security, peace and love.

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Photos] Aerial views of Holy Shrines of Imam Hussain (AS)

asadian

[Photos] Karbala: Eve of Arbaeen 2023 in Bayn Al-Haramayn

asadian

Water supply for pilgrims of Arbaeen 2023 at shrine of Hadhrat Abbas (AS) [photos]

asadian

Study explains causes of loyalty to Arbaeen Walk

asadian

Karbala’s Governor: Arbaeen pilgrims number could reach 40-50 million in next 10 years

asadian

Iraqi Meteorological Organization predicts 48°C temperature for Karbala on Arbaeen Day 2023

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.