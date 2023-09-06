Iraq’s PM praises efforts contributed to success of Arbaeen Pilgrimage rituals

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani saluted the efforts that contributed to the success of the Arbaeen pilgrimage rituals.

Al-Sudani stated in a tweet on the x website, followed by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that “we salute the efforts of the security forces, ministries, governorate administrations, holly shrines, and processions of citizens, which contributed to the success of the Arbaeen pilgrimage rituals, and set the finest examples of peerless generosity, as the city of Hussein (AS) embraced millions of pilgrims from inside and outside the country.

May Allah protect Iraq and the Iraqis, and we ask Him, the Almighty, to bless us with security, peace and love.

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com