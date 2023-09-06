Shafaqna interview on Arbaeen messages: Imam Hussain (AS) asked for “salvation of the society”

SHAFAQNA– Hujjat al-Islam Nazari Monfared emphasized that Imam Hussain (AS) asked for salvation of the society and released the society from the situation that had been created because the good ones had disappeared and the wrong ones had replaced them and the wrong ones had been converted into the good ones. Thus, martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) created a wave, and we are witnessing and observing this wave until now.

In a conversation with Shafaqna, regarding the roots, concepts, teachings and messages of Arbaeen, Hujjat al-Islam Nazari Monfared asserted: Arbaeen of Imam Hossein is in fact the day when Ahl al-Bayt returned from Levant victoriously. The time when the Ahl al-Bayt family entered Levant- according to the sources- people were celebrating, but the day when Ahl al-Bayt returned from it and came to Karbala, they returned victoriously. As Imam Hussain (A.S.) said in the last moments: “Prepare for the calamity and know Allah is your protector and protects you and will save you from the evil of the enemy and be happy in the end; Almighty God protects you and your victory is the end of this movement. And this happened.

Imam Hussain (AS) was martyred in the way of enjoining good and forbidding wrong

He continued: the enemy did not imagine that Ahl al-Bayt whom they considered as foreigners in the first days would change Levant. Imam Sajjad (AS) delivered a sermon in the Umayyad Mosque and introduced himself, the family of the Prophet and Amir al-Mu’minin (AS) who was mistreated at that time, and reminded that Islam was accomplished as a result of the hard work of that generous man and he also reminded oppression of their honorable father and emphasized that Imam Hussain (AS) was martyred in the way of enjoining good and forbidding wrong and he is the son of Hazrat Fatema Zahra (PBUH). Anyway, Imam Sajjad (AS) outraged Levant and people lamented.

Nazari Monfared told: another factor that was led to outraging of the people of Levant was the sermon of Hazrat Zainab (AS) in the assembly of Yazid that maintained from the position of power: “Plan and try as much as you can. Swear to God, our memory cannot be erased, and you cannot erase our revelation”.

He expounded: Arbaeen is a great day and it is ordered to visit Imam Hussain (AS) on Arbaeen day. However, what is important is that martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and the movement of Ahl al-Bayt which was the complement of martyrdom created a second movement in the society and awaked the society from its sleep of ignorance and people became aware that who the Prophet’s family are and why Imam Hussain (AS) was martyred. In the Arbaeen Pilgrimage, it is stated: “while the society was drowning and was in a whirlwind, Imam Hussain (AS) asked for the salvation of the society and released the society from that situation, as the good ones had disappeared and the wrong ones had replaced them, and the wrong ones had been converted into the good ones. So martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S.) created a wave and we are witnessing and observing this wave until now.

Arbaeen pilgrims should convey the apostolate of Imam Hussein (AS) to the world

Nazari Monfared referred to what Arbaeen pilgrims and those involved in the Arbaeen procession should pay attention to and also avoid it and stated: Arbaeen pilgrims should convey the apostolate of Imam Hussein (AS) to the world and this apostolate was “defending the religion and reforming the society”.

He added: “What pilgrims of Arbaeen should avoid is schism and division. All pilgrims should note that Imam Hussain (AS) is for all people. Even Gandhi told I learned freedom and liberty from Imam Hussain (AS), so we should avoid schism, bipartisan and scattering and emphasize that Muslims are united against the enemies of Islam and global arrogance.

He emphasized: Anyone has his/her own opinion and belief, we shall respect each other’s opinions and attach special value to create unity. God says in the Qur’an: Let’s resort to a single thing. In another verse, God also says: “we are collaborating in this direction and we must resort to the thread of “unity”. And we shall avoid whatever that causes division and irritation of other nations and overcome global arrogance via this unity.

In the end, Nazari Monfared said “I hope God will honor those who participated in the Arbaeen procession in Iraq, especially the young who spared no pains and made sacrifices in this hot weather and harsh environment.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com