France:Schoolgirl sent home for wearing kimono

SHAFAQNA- A school in the French city of Lyon has reportedly sent schoolgirl home for wearing kimono.

Human rights lawyer Nabil Boudi, who plans to file a complaint over the incident, told Al Jazeera on Wednesday that the 15-year-old girl was told by the head teacher to leave the school because of her outfit – jeans, a t-shirt and an open kimono.

“This scenario illustrates the dangerous excesses that could legitimately be expected from the recent orders given by the education minister to his administration,” said Boudi.

The student reportedly said that her clothes did not represent any religious affiliation.

Acts of discrimination committed by civil servants are punishable by criminal law, the lawyer said.

France banned Muslim headscarves in schools, while in 2010 it passed a ban on full face veils in public, angering many in its five million-strong Muslim community.

In its latest move concerning how schoolchildren dress, the government announced last month a ban on the abaya – a loose-fitting, full-length robe worn by some Muslim women – saying it broke the rules on secularism in education.

As a result of the new policy, French public schools sent dozens of girls home for refusing to remove their abayas on Monday, the first day of the school year.

Source: Middle East Eye

