UN’s weather agency: This summer has been the hottest on record

SHAFAQNA- Summer of 2023 was the hottest ever recorded, the UN’s weather agency said.

“It was the hottest August on record – by a large margin – and the second hottest ever month after July 2023,” according to the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

“The northern hemisphere just had a summer of extremes,” WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a statement, recalling the wildfires and the heat waves.

“In the southern hemisphere Antarctic sea ice extent was literally off the charts, and the global sea surface temperature was once again at a new record,” he added.

