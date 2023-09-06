Iran’s FM praises Iraq for hosting Arbaeen pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian has expressed gratitude towards the Iraqi government and people over their cooperation to hold Arbaeen ceremonies in the Arab country.

Amirabdollahian spoke with his counterpart Fuad Hussein on the phone Tuesday. He expressed gratitude towards the Iraqi people and government over their hospitality to receive millions of Arbaeen pilgrims, calling it a sign of stability and sovereignty in the “friendly country of Iraq.”

Millions of Muslims from across the world, including from Iran, have been converging on Iraq’s holy city of Karbala over the past days.

