Iraq: Over 257000 pilgrims arrive via airports

SHAFAQNA- Approximately 257,000 pilgrims arrived through Baghdad, Basra, and Najaf airports. The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority has released preliminary statistics on the number of visitors arriving through airports to commemorate the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

According to Imad Abdul Razzaq Al-Asadi, Head of the Civil Aviation Authority, approximately 257,000 visitors arrived through Baghdad, Basra, and Najaf airports. These visitors came on a total of 1,850 flights received by these airports.

Najaf International Airport received the highest number of visitors, with 1,400 flights and 200,000 pilgrims. Baghdad International Airport received 400 flights with 50,000 visitors, followed by Basra International Airport with 50 flights and 7,000 visitors.

Source: shafaq

www.shafaqna.com

