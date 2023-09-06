USA: Enquirer named Muslim attorney as Woman of the Year 2023

SHAFAQNA- Leading American newspaper has named Muslim attorney Roula Allouch among 10 exceptional women chosen for the 2023 Women of the Year Award.

“Allouch is a trial attorney at the Bricker Graydon law firm. Her passion for protecting civil rights, especially for Muslim Americans, led to positions with national advocacy organizations, including chair of the American Bar Association’s Center for Human Rights and former chair of the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ national board,” the paper wrote.

Source: aboutislam

