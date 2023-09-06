Bahrain: 3 HR Organizations issue report on violations practiced by authorities during Ashura

SHAFAQNA- Three human rights organizations; Salam for Democracy and Human Rights, Bahrain Forum for Human Rights, and Institute for Democracy and Humanity, issued a report entitled “Ashura in Bahrain: Intimidation, Security restrictions, and Media Marginalization” on the violations that targeted Ashura commemorations in Bahrain during this year.

The report documented violations against Ashura manifestations in June 2023, which included the authorities’ obliging mosques to remove Ashura banners in their surroundings, and the removal of banners in several areas and towns, taking them down again after being installed by the residents, removing Madeefs (free food stands), the presence of security personnel in the Ashura marches, taking photos of the marches, monitoring and provoking the participants, in addition to arresting citizens.

The report mentioned that an armed group of security forces, led by officer Turki Al-Majed, threaten to ban the Ashura procession if the pictures of Sheikh Isa Qassim were not removed from the walls of the area.

Sheikh Mahmoud Hassan Ali Habib Al-Aali and Mr. Ali Muhanna were summoned to police stations for their activities on the tenth day of Muharram. The report noted that the repeated summons of clerics and preachers of the Husseini pulpit, in an arbitrary and provocative manner is considered a form of police harassment as well as a restriction of freedom of speech, expression, assembly, and religion.

Source: bahrainmirror

www.shafaqna.com