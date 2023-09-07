Saudi construction projects since 2016 worth $1.25 trillion

SHAFAQNA– The global real estate consultancy company, ‘Knight Frank,’ announced that the total value of real estate, properties, and infrastructure projects initiated since the announcement of the National Transformation Plan in Saudi Arabia in 2016 has reached 1.25 trillion dollars.”

According to Shafaqna quoting Asharq Al-Awsat, ‘Faisal Duran,’ the head of Middle East and North Africa research at the company, stated: “It can be said that one of the real estate development programs, if not the largest in the world, is underway in Saudi Arabia as it approaches the final countdown to achieving the 2030 vision.”

He added: “In the past 12 months, the number of residential units has increased by 30 percent to reach 660,000 units. However, costs remain the main barrier for buyers, so pricing will be crucial in stimulating the domestic demand market.”

According to Knight Frank’s report, Western Saudi Arabia continues to be a central part of the 2030 vision, and it is expected that by the end of this decade, 687 billion dollars’ worth of real estate and property projects will be delivered.

