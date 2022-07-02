The allowed limit of the profit for selling goods/the Grand Ayatollah Khamenie’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenie answered a question about the allowed limit of the profit for selling goods.

Question: How much profit is allowed for selling goods?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is not a set limit for profit; therefore, as long as it is not overcharging and it is not against the official rules, there is no problem (to set the profit). But it is better and even recommended (Mostahab) that the seller be satisfied with the amount of the profit which covers his expenses.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA