English
International Shia News Agency

The allowed limit of the profit for selling goods/the Grand Ayatollah Khamenie’s answer

0

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenie answered a question about the allowed limit of the profit for selling goods.

Question: How much profit is allowed for selling goods?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is not a set limit for profit; therefore, as long as it is not overcharging and it is not against the official rules, there is no problem (to set the profit). But it is better and even recommended (Mostahab) that the seller be satisfied with the amount of the profit which covers his expenses.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

Related posts

Islamic laws on Hajj rituals: Tawaf prayer

asadian

Islamic laws on Hajj: Tawaf

asadian

Islamic laws on Hajj: Prohibitions during Ihram

asadian

Is it necessary to do Istekharah for marriage? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

AH

Islamic laws on Hajj: Ihram procedure

asadian

Islamic laws on Hajj: Thirteen compulsory acts of worship in obligatory pilgrimage

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.