Iraq: Arrival of more than 3 million foreign pilgrims to Samarra for Arbaeen

Arrival of more than 3 million foreign pilgrims to Samarra

SHAFAQNA-The arrival of more than three million foreign pilgrims to the city, visiting the “Imam Al-Askari (AS) Shrines” in conjunction with the conclusion of the Arbaeen pilgrimage ,Samarra’s district administration said.

The influx of pilgrims is expected to continue in the coming days.

Bakr Mohammed Shareef, the district administrator, informed Shafaq News Agency that “the district administration, in collaboration with security agencies and service departments, has established a joint operations center to accommodate foreign pilgrims during the Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala.”

Source: shafaq

www.shafaqna.com

