UN: Canada’s Temporary foreign worker programmes are a “breeding ground” for modern-day slavery

SHAFAQNA- Temporary foreign worker programmes in Canada are a “breeding ground” for modern-day slavery, a United Nations expert has said.

The UN’s special rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery, Tomoya Obokata, said on Wednesday that he was “deeply disturbed by the accounts of exploitation and abuse shared” with him by migrant workers during a two-week fact-finding mission to Canada.

“Employer-specific work permit regimes, including certain Temporary Foreign Worker Programs (TFWPs), make migrant workers vulnerable to contemporary forms of slavery, as they cannot report abuses without fear of deportation,” Obokata said.

A group of Jamaican farmworkers sent a letter to the country’s labour minister in August of last year likening their treatment on two Ontario farms to “systematic slavery”.

For years, rights advocates have called on the Canadian government to address systemic issues in its temporary foreign worker programmes, arguing that the schemes leave labourers open to abuse and with little recourse to get redress.

Between 50,000 and 60,000 foreign agricultural labourers come to Canada each year on temporary permits to work in a range of sectors, from the planting and harvesting of fruits and vegetables to meat processing.

