Iraq: Security forces continue implementing Arbaeen Pilgrimage plan in Samarra

SHAFAQNA-The Samarra Operations Command confirmed that the security forces are continuing to implement the plan for the Arbaeen pilgrimage in the cities of Samarra and Balad.

The Samarra Operations Commander, Major General Ali Mithjal al-Maliki, told the Iraqi News Agency INA that “The Samarra Operations Command is still continuing to implement the special security plan to protect pilgrims on the occasion of the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein (AS), because the foreign pilgrims begin to return to the city of Samarra after completing the pilgrimage in holy Karbala,” noting that “the security forces continue alert state until next Monday, until the completion of the pilgrimage, which will be in Samarra and the district of Balad.”

Source: ina.iq

