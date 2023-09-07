Iraq’s PM: Number of pilgrims in Arbaeen Pilgrimage this year is unprecedented

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani confirmed that all the state’s capabilities were employed to receive the Arbaeen visitors, and while the number of visitors participating in the Arbaeen visit this year is unprecedented.

He indicated that the visit plan continues.The Prime Minister in a press conference held in the holy city of Karbala said that “May God increase the rewards of the participants in the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein, peace be upon him, as words fail to describe the Husseinian epic,” stressing “the commitment of the government and its civil and security agencies to facilitate all services during the Arbaeen visit.”

