English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Iraq’s PM: Number of pilgrims in Arbaeen Pilgrimage this year is unprecedented

0
Number of pilgrims

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani confirmed that all the state’s capabilities were employed to receive the Arbaeen visitors, and while the number of visitors participating in the Arbaeen visit this year is unprecedented.

He indicated that the visit plan continues.The Prime Minister in a press conference held in the holy city of Karbala said that “May God increase the rewards of the participants in the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein, peace be upon him, as words fail to describe the Husseinian epic,” stressing “the commitment of the government and its civil and security agencies to facilitate all services during the Arbaeen visit.”

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Arbaeen procession held in Bahrain

asadian

Sheikh Zakzaky: There is no other way out to save world except path of Imam Hussain (AS) at Karbala

asadian

Iraq: Security forces continue implementing Arbaeen Pilgrimage plan in Samarra

asadian

[Photos] Karbala: Bayn Al-Haramayn Arbaeen 2023

asadian

Iraq: Over 3 million foreign pilgrims arrived in Samarra for Arbaeen 2023

asadian

Russia: Arbaeen 2023 in Moscow

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.