Sheikh Zakzaky: There is no other way out to save world except path of Imam Hussain (AS) at Karbala

SHAFAQNA-The leader of Shias in Nigeria said that there is no other way out to save the world except the path of resistance, which was shown and taught by Imam Hussain (AS) at Karbala.

Pointing to the importance of the Arbaeen messages, Shia cleric, Ibrahim Zakzaky, said that the sacrifice made by Imam Hussain (AS) will undoubtedly be a victory of justice over oppression.

Imam Hussain’s (AS) sacrifices have not gone in vain, added Sheikh Zakzaky, saying that now people are realizing the significance of his sacrifice.

