SHAFAQNA-Arbaeen procession was held near Manama,Bahrain, with the significant presence of Bahraini Shias.

Shias in Bahrain came to the streets of the Al-Daraz area near Manama to participate in the ceremony and procession of Arbaeen and mourned.

Bahraini youths had a strong presence in the Arbaeen procession, and mourners sang mournful songs and mourned.

Source: ABNA

