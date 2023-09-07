Turkish Presiden receives US Muslim council in Ankara

SHAFAQNA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the members of the US Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO) at Presidential Complex.

Erdogan asks delegation to tell US Congress, other political circles about dangers of Islamophobia.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that attacks on the Quran cannot be “defended with the excuse of freedom of expression” and that such acts “target social peace and stability” during talks with a delegation from the US Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO).

Source: aa

