English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

Turkish Presiden receives US Muslim council in Ankara

0
Turkish Presiden receives US Muslim council

SHAFAQNA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the members of the US Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO) at Presidential Complex.

Erdogan asks delegation to tell US Congress, other political circles about dangers of Islamophobia.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that attacks on the Quran cannot be “defended with the excuse of freedom of expression” and that such acts “target social peace and stability” during talks with a delegation from the US Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO).

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Turkish-Russian Presidents Meet in Sochi

asadian

Sochi: Turkish-Russian Presidents to Meet on 04 Sep. 2023

asadian

Palestinian Leaders’ Meeting in Türkiye

asadian

Turkish President to Visit Iraq

asadian

Turkey: Erdogan to host Netanyahu & Abbas next week

asadian

Erdogan ends Persian Gulf tour with UAE visit

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.