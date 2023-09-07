22 million pilgrims participate in Arbaeen pilgrimage

SHAFAQNA-The general secretariat of the Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine announced Wednesday (20 Safar, 1445 AH) , the participation of visitors in the commemoration of the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (AS), relying on the precise electronic counting system in the census of arrivals to the Holy Karbala.

The General Secretariat of the Holy Shrine released a statement indicating that the number of pilgrims who have visited Karbala has risen to 22,019,140 million, based on the most recent statistics.

The statement added, “These numbers were distributed over the days of the Arbaeen according to the official statistics of the Holy Shrine, which documented the numbers of pilgrims through an electronic counting system.”

Source: alkafeel

