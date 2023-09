SHAFAQNA-Arbaeen procession was held in Damascus, Syria, with the presence of lovers of Ahl al-Bayt.

The Arbaeen trek of Syrian Shiites in Damascus started from the holy shrine of Hazrat Ruqayyah and continued to the holy shrine of Hazrat Zaynab (A.S.).

Syrian youths had a large presence in the Arbaeen procession and mourned together.

The Mawakib also served the mourners on the way of the procession in Damascus and shared syrup, fruit, water, and food among them.

Source: ABNA

