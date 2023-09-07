French high school goes on strike over ‘Islamophobic’ abaya ban

SHAFAQNA-Teachers and students of a school in the Seine-Saint-Denis suburb are protesting against ‘Islamophobic’ abaya ban.

“We want to distance ourselves from the government’s Islamophobic policy,” read a statement from the protest group at the Maurice Utrillo high school in Stains, Seine-Saint-Denis, calling for a strike which started on Wednesday.

“Students must be welcomed at the Maurice Utrillo high school and we do not have to police the clothing. We refuse to stigmatise students who wear an abaya or a qamis.”

Seine-Saint-Denis, which is northeast of Paris, is an impoverished suburb – or banlieue – where many residents have ancestry in Africa and the Middle East.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com