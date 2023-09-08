English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeaturedMiddle EastOther News

Palestinians set terms for Israel-Saudi ties

0
Palestinians set out terms

SHAFAQNA- The team of top Palestinians officials in Riyadh listed their demands in return for engaging with the American-backed normalise Israel-Saudi ties process.

The demands include transferring parts of the West Bank currently under full Israeli control to the governance of the Palestinian Authority and a “complete concession” of Israeli settlement growth in the West Bank. They also include resuming Audi financial support to the PA, re-opening the USA’s Consulate in occupied East Jerusalem, and resuming USA’s-brokered negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

They were also due to see USA’s officials. The Americans are long thought to have been pushing for a landmark pact to normalise Israel-Saudi ties.

USA’s President Joe Biden is likely to see a Saudi-Israel deal as a breakthrough foreign policy prize he can present to voters ahead of next year’s election. Saudi Arabia has never formally recognised Israel since the creation of the state in 1948.

Source: mtv, oodaloop

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 45000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on First Day of September 2023

asadian

Several Palestinians suffocated during clashes in the Hebron area

asadian

UN: More than 200 Palestinians killed by Israel in 2023

asadian

UN paints bleak picture of trauma among Palestinians after clashes at Ein El-Hilweh Camp

asadian

UN recorded average of 99 attacks per month by Israeli settlers on Palestinians

asadian

UN: Nearly 600 West Bank settler incidents in six months

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.