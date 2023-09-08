Palestinians set terms for Israel-Saudi ties

SHAFAQNA- The team of top Palestinians officials in Riyadh listed their demands in return for engaging with the American-backed normalise Israel-Saudi ties process.

The demands include transferring parts of the West Bank currently under full Israeli control to the governance of the Palestinian Authority and a “complete concession” of Israeli settlement growth in the West Bank. They also include resuming Audi financial support to the PA, re-opening the USA’s Consulate in occupied East Jerusalem, and resuming USA’s-brokered negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

They were also due to see USA’s officials. The Americans are long thought to have been pushing for a landmark pact to normalise Israel-Saudi ties.

USA’s President Joe Biden is likely to see a Saudi-Israel deal as a breakthrough foreign policy prize he can present to voters ahead of next year’s election. Saudi Arabia has never formally recognised Israel since the creation of the state in 1948.

Source: mtv, oodaloop

