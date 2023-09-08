IMF: Saudi Arabia fastest-growing G20 economy

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia is the fastest-growing economy amongst G20 nations, with its unemployment rate having hit a record low the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Said.

According to the IMF report, released yesterday, Saudi Arabia’ overall economic growth reached 8.7 per cent last year due to a number of factors, including strong oil production and 4.8 per cent in non-oil GDP “driven by robust private consumption and non-oil private investment”.

In that non-oil growth, the primary sectors were reportedly wholesale trade, retail trade, construction and transport, with the IMF report predicting that the momentum of the non-oil growth would continue rising throughout this year.

Source: middleeastmonitor

