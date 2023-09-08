Ahmad Massoud warns global community not to ignore threat of terrorism in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- Ahmad Massoud, Leader of Resistance Front, said the international community should not ignore the threat posed by terrorism and extremism as it is not confined to Afghanistan’s borders.

He said that one of his father’s “remarkable beliefs” was that political legitimacy only stems from the people.

“In a land often divided by ethnicity, religion and language, he envisioned a decentralized pluralistic Afghanistan where powers are shared equally and justly among its citizens,” Massoud said. “Something that Afghanistan lacks today and has turned it into a ticking bomb for a larger conflict in the future.”

Source: amu.tv

