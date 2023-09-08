English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Ahmad Massoud warns global community not to ignore threat of terrorism in Afghanistan

0
threat of terrorism in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- Ahmad Massoud, Leader of Resistance Front, said the international community should not ignore the threat posed by terrorism and extremism as it is not confined to Afghanistan’s borders.

He said that one of his father’s “remarkable beliefs” was that political legitimacy only stems from the people.

“In a land often divided by ethnicity, religion and language, he envisioned a decentralized pluralistic Afghanistan where powers are shared equally and justly among its citizens,” Massoud said. “Something that Afghanistan lacks today and has turned it into a ticking bomb for a larger conflict in the future.”

Source: amu.tv

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Taliban installed over 62,000 security cameras in Kabul

asadian

Iran: Afghani Arbaeen pilgrims welcomed in Dogharon [photos]

asadian

[Shafaqna exclusive] New Kabul: Afghanistan’s largest urban project

asadian

Afghanistan: Taliban ban women from national park

asadian

UNSC holds meeting on terrorist threats

asadian

UNICEF: Afghanistan Among Most Weapons-Contaminated Countries in World

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.