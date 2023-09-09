Arbaeen 2023 in world media: Millions of people get together so “lovingly & peacefully”

SHAFAQNA | by Leila Yazdani: One very important factor that captivates the media attention is the number of participants in Arbaeen 2023, and indeed, the larger the number of the participants, causes the medias ask questions how is it possible for millions of people get together so lovingly and peacefully in karbala without some trouble?

Millions gather on Arbaeen

Aljazeera reported that millions gather on Arbaeen at the Bayn Al-Haramein – ‘space between the two shrines’ of Imam Hussain (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS). As per the records of Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine, the total number of pilgrims visiting Karbala is a record 22.19 million.

Millions of Shia Muslims commemorate one of largest religious gatherings in world

France24 wrote that millions of Shia Muslim pilgrims massed at the golden-domed mausoleums of the holy Iraqi city of Karbala on Wednesday, commemorating Arbaeen, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. The event, organised under strict security, brought together some 22 million pilgrims this year, according to official figures.

Iran hit a new participation record with four million visitors, a top security official told the Iranian news agency IRNA, up from three million last year. Pilgrims dressed in black, some sporting headbands bearing religious messages, moved forward shoulder-to-shoulder to enter the mausoleums and pray.

Karbala has once again demonstrated its power to bring millions together

Global Village Space reported that Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala has once again demonstrated its power to bring millions, an estimate of 22 million pilgrims attended. The holy city of Karbala, nestled in the heart of Iraq, is currently experiencing an unprecedented wave of devotion and spirituality as it hosts the annual commemoration of Arbaeen. This sacred event holds immense spiritual and emotional significance for Shia Muslims worldwide, as it symbolizes the enduring legacy of sacrifice, resilience, and faith.

Peace & compassion are possible here on Earth

Fair Observer wrote that Arbaeen draws millions of people together in a gathering where pilgrims’ needs are provided for out of generosity and without payment.

“I needed to see this with my own eyes and traveled to Iraq to take part. What I saw impressed me forever with the understanding that peace and compassion are possible here on Earth. In the US, we cannot have a concert with a few thousand attendees without some trouble. How in the world was it possible for millions of people to get together so lovingly and peacefully?”

Arbaeen pilgrimage was a true representation of all people in the world

Although it was held in Iraq under the threat of terrorism, pilgrims from across the world are eagerly participating. Although it was originally initiated by Shia Muslims as a spiritual reawakening, but Arbaeen brought people together from all walks of life. It was a true representation of all people in the world.

However, despite the fact that these days the world’s biggest religious congregation is underway and millions from the seven continent’s and from all religions and faiths are arriving in Karbala to mark Arbaeen of Imam Hussain and millions others mark the event in their home countries as they do not have the chance for presence in Karbala, to surprise of all, this annual event is put under targeted media boycott as if the magnificent presence of 20 to 30 million pilgrims in Karbala to mark Arbaeen has no attraction to the mainstream media.