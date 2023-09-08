New Delhi: G20 members gather in absence of Russian-Chinese leaders

SHAFAQNA- With the Russian-Chinese leaders absent, India is set to host the two-day summit of G-20 leaders in the capital New Delhi under the theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

During the summit, G-20 leaders, in absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, will exchange views in three sessions, hoping to make progress on trade, climate, and other global problems.

The summit will be held at the newly inaugurated Pragati Maidan conference center at the Bharat Mandapam culture corridor, where a statue of Nataraja, the Hindu God of dance, as an important symbol of cosmic energy, creativity, and power is located.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com